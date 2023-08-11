August 11, 2023

Today’s weather: Clear with rising temps

Friday will be mostly clear with some localised clouds and temperatures will rise to 37C inland, 31C on the west coast, 33C on the remaining coasts and 29C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable and light, at 3 Beaufort, turning to south- to north-westerly by afternoon, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Overnight will be clear with localised low clouds and thin fog. Temperatures will drop to 20C inland, 22C on the coast and 19C in the higher mountains. Winds will gradually turn north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly, weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Over the weekend and on Monday the weather is expected to be hotter with temperatures rising above the seasonal average.

