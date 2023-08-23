August 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ukrainian independence day celebrations held in Larnaca

By Tom Cleaver0142
Ukrainians hold their country's flag in Larnaca

An event to mark Ukraine’s independence day and national flag day was held on Finikoudes beach promenade on Wednesday evening.

Attendees held a 20-metre-long Ukrainian flag, which was created by Cyprus’s Ukrainian community last year.

They paid tribute to the flag, which they say “has become a symbol of the Ukrainian people’s resistance and struggle for independence” during the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

They also pointed out that many people and institutions across the world now fly the Ukrainian flag as a sign of their support for the Ukrainian people.

