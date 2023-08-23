August 23, 2023

Geroskipou has ‘no intention’ of converting former military base to house migrants

The former military base in Geroskipou (CNA)

The Geroskipou municipality has “no intention of discussing the possibility” of converting a former military in the base to be used as a reception centre for migrants, the village’s mayor Kyriacos Hadjivasilis said on Wednesday.

Hadjivasilis made the comments to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) following the visit of a delegation of police and government officials to the site.

He said “the Geroskipou municipality, as the owner of the site, will make use of it for the benefit of society”.

Speaking on the issue of immigration, he said “there is no room to increase the number of immigrants. These solutions may be considered by officials and technocrats, but local authorities in Geroskipou are not discussing such a possibility”.

