Daily News Briefing

In today’s episode, a tripartite meeting between leaders of Cyprus, Greece, Israel will be held on Monday, to discuss regional issues of interest.

President Nikos Christodoulides and his team will hold meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the president said he considers the upcoming UN General Assembly and October’s European Council Summit to be of decisive importance as regards prospects for the resumption of Cyprus peace talks.

Elsewhere, police are also searching for three men that attacked delivery drivers and robbed them in Limassol overnight on Saturday in continued racial violence from Friday night’s anti-migration protest, where far-right nationalists laid ruin to the city and attacked foreigners.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

