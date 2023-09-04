September 4, 2023

Woman arrested in Paphos for burglary and credit card theft

By Staff Reporter
Police in Paphos on Monday announced the arrest of a 28-year-old woman for investigation into a case of burglary, theft and fraudulent payment.

According to the police, on September 3, a 31-year-old tourist reported that between the hours of 2am and 11am on Sunday his place of stay was broken into and items were stolen, including his credit card.

Police investigation established that the stolen card was used on the same day in three different kiosks for purchases amounting to approximately €76.

Testimony was obtained against the 28-year-old suspect, a permanent resident, who allegedly has previously occupied the police. The woman was arrested on a warrant and taken into custody.

Paphos police are furthering the investigation.

