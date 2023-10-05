The guy who became a Bitcoin millionaire after his grandma gave him $1,245 to invest is now exploring a new Crypto to invest

Erik Finman is an American investor who made headlines as the so-called youngest Bitcoin (BTC) millionaire in 2018. The announcement came off the back of an incredible 2017 bull run that saw Bitcoin and other top altcoins soar to unexpected highs.

Fast forward to now, and Finman seeks to replicate the same success with a new project. Seeing as though Bitcoin is quite expensive, VC Spectra (SPCT) is a considerable alternative, offering a far more attractive price point and untapped explosive potential.

Let’s first learn about Finman’s journey. Then, we’ll proceed to unveil this crypto gem.

Erik Finman’s journey to becoming a teenage Bitcoin (BTC) millionaire

At the tender age of 12, Erik Finman had already decided to ditch the tried-and-tested formula of attending college. In May of 2011, Bitcoin was trading for a mere $12 per BTC. It was the perfect trump card for Finman, who struck a bet with his Stanford-schooled parents.

Finman vowed to become a millionaire by 18, meaning he wouldn’t need to attend college. He was gifted $1,245 from his grandma, using it to invest in Bitcoin (BTC). This move handsomely paid off over time, as Bitcoin (BTC) reached a near $20,000 high in December 2017.

Finman’s story became publicized as the youngest Bitcoin millionaire. The youngster is said to have owned 401 BTC in January 2018, worth about $4.4 million. These riches allowed him to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams, including launching an education-focused startup platform.

Is Bitcoin a good investment?

Can Bitcoin (BTC) produce the same fantastic result in the future? Is it the most profitable crypto to buy? Bitcoin (BTC) is an all-too-familiar digital currency with a reliable track record of decent yearly returns. But, a certain level of over-hype exists, as many more technically superior projects have cropped up since.

This doesn’t change the fact that many regard Bitcoin (BTC) as a ‘safe bet‘ compared to other altcoins to watch. Despite this, it’s the most expensive coin, currently worth $28,400. Such a high price entry means most BTC price prediction estimates won’t reflect above-average yields. Still, BTC price prediction forecasts reflect that Bitcoin could be valued at a minimum of $35,000 by 2024 and $45,000 by 2025, respectively.

With Bitcoin and a brief BTC price prediction analysis covered, let’s observe VC Spectra (SPCT) and how it should be on Finman’s and anyone else’s radar.

VC Spectra (SPCT) investors set to enjoy consistent, long-term returns

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of blockchain technology’s earliest use cases, setting the standard for future digital currencies. It’s a given that ventures operating in this realm will become more disruptive as time advances. VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund for this purpose, providing seed and Series A funding for blockchain and tech startups.

Investing in VC Spectra (SPCT) is trustless, courtesy of smart contracts that automate the expected asset management operations. VC Spectra (SPCT) users can have their funds safely secured, manage their portfolios, and get paid without the hassles of financial third parties.

On the topic of payment, VC Spectra will offer quarterly dividends from its profits through the Spectra token, SPCT. Owning SPCT also affords VC Spectra users with voting rights and access to exclusive discounted pre-ICOs.

$1,245 will get you thousands of SPCT, trading for a low $0.044 in Stage 3 of VC Spectra’s in-demand presale. This will have grown by 82% during the last presale stage, with a new token value of $0.080.

All in all, it’s not just this short-term return that makes VC Spectra (SPCT) special but its long-term potential for high returns to those seeking to be millionaires.

Learn more about the VC Spectra presale here:

Buy Presale: https://invest.vcspectra.io/login

Website: https://vcspectra.io

Telegram: https://t.me/VCSpectra

Twitter: https://twitter.com/spectravcfund

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more