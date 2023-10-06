October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus sees drop in new loans and restructurings in August 2023

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
house loan lending borrowing banks bank banking euro cash 2

Net new loans in Cyprus decreased by €71.2 million in August 2023, compared to July 2023, according to the latest data from the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

According to the report, net new loans recorded a decrease in August 2023, reaching €207 million, compared to €278.2 million the previous month.

In addition, new consumer loans decreased to €18.8 million, compared to €24.1 million the previous month.

New home purchase loans also saw a decline, totalling €77.7 million, down from €84.6 million the previous month.

New loans to non-financial corporations for amounts up to €1 million decreased to €34 million compared to €47 million the previous month.

New loans to non-financial corporations for amounts exceeding €1 million recorded a decrease, totalling €69.8 million, down from €133.5 million the previous month.

Loan restructurings decreased in August 2023, reaching €318.7 million compared to €369.5 million in July 2023.

Loan restructurings for consumer loans decreased to €1.5 million, compared to €2.6 million the previous month.

Loan restructurings for home purchase loans also saw a decline, totalling €77.2 million, down from €97.3 million the previous month.

Moreover, restructurings for loans to non-financial corporations for amounts up to €1 million increased to €34.6 million compared to €23.5 million the previous month.

Finally, loan restructurings for loans to non-financial corporations for amounts exceeding €1 million recorded a decrease, totalling €201.1 million, down from €237.3 million the previous month.

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Birkenstock the latest shoe IPO to drop in a tough market

Reuters News Service

July breaks 40-year record as hottest month

Andria Kades

University students can apply for financial support starting this week

Gina Agapiou

Former Laiki CEO’s €100,000 fine overturned

Elias Hazou

Government formally submits 2024 state budget

Staff Reporter

Auditor-general publishes his earnings online amid AG’s capital statement controversy

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign