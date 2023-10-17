October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anti-War protest to take place in Nicosia on Friday

By Tom Cleaver02
An anti-war protest is set to take place in Nicosia’s central Eleftheria Square on Friday evening.

The event, at 6.30pm, has been organised by the Cyprus Peace Council, which said it is “demanding an end to the war in Gaza” and is working under the slogan Yes to Peace, No to War.

“Over the past few days, humanity is following in shock the escalation of violence in the region … The operation being planned to level Gaza to the ground by the State of Israel will … have devastating consequences for the long-suffering Palestinian people in Gaza,” it said.

The group added that the possibility of war spreading in the region “is close”, adding “we demand an immediate ceasefire and an end to the bloodshed in Gaza, so that no more lives are lost.”

They also said they “denounce the mass murderous attacks by the Israeli army, but also Hamas’ terrorist attacks against civilians,” as well as the “Israeli occupation of Palestine that has been going on over many years”.

The event has been endorsed by Edon, the youth wing of Akel, which said “it is the duty of every young man and woman to express solidarity with the fight of the Palestinian people, to condemn the killing of civilians, and to demand an immediate end to the carnage in Gaza.

“The plans of the state of Israel to flatten Gaza and escalate their aggression against the embattled Palestinian people, are the culmination of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinians and in no way can be called an attempt to defend their citizens,” they added.

