November 3, 2023

Unearthing exhibition and workshops in Nicosia this weekend

By Eleni Philippou02
athena's work

The second edition of the Unearthing exhibition is taking place in the capital this Saturday and Sunday at 10.10 Hall and it includes two interactive workshops. It will feature the works of two artists who present a variety of art pieces, predominantly ceramics, and an interactive mixed-media installation.

The first Unearthing exhibition in October of 2022 was born as an extension of a multi-genre installation by artist Athena Ierodiaconou van Dongen, in which she explored her individual identity and Cypriot identity more generally via the prism of her own life experiences and the backdrop of Cypriot political events in her lifetime.

This time around, Unearthing will exhibit work from the featured artists (Athena Ierodiaconou van Dongen and Helen Clifford Jones) which include ceramics and sketches and a big table installation with marbles called Playtime.

Two creative workshops will also run this weekend, hosted by Jenny Brown, taking inspiration from Athena’s work.

On Saturday, the Wise Women workshop from 10am to 4pm will use a variety of multimedia materials to explore and create pieces that show awareness of self and others, emotion, actions, life challenges, receiving and giving. Sunday’s workshop, also at 10am, is titled Graffiti and will focus on how language, body, brail, codes, facial expressions and more are communicated through written word, painting and multimedia materials.

 

Unearthing

Exhibition and workshops. November 4-5. 10.10 Hall, Nicosia. Opening times: 10am-6pm. €20. Workshops registration: [email protected]

