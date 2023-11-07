Today’s weather: Mostly clear and warm

November 7, 2023

Tuesday will be mostly clear with some locally increased clouds at times. Temperatures will rise to 29C in the interior, 28C in the south-east, east and north coasts, 27C on the remaining coasts and 21C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable and light, 3 Beaufort, gradually turning south- to north-westerly and in the east south-easterly to south, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear with some local clouds, mainly on the west and north coasts. During the morning hours thin fog and low clouds are expected to form, mainly inland and in in the east. Temperatures will drop to 14C in the interior and in the higher mountains and 17C on the coast. Winds will be weak, 3 Beaufort and the sea will remain calm to slightly rough. 

Over the next three days, the weather will remain mostly clear with increased clouds and light rain expected on Thursday in the mountains and the west. 

Temperatures will remain above average with a small drop on Thursday.

