February 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Entertainment What's On

Altered states on display in Splayed

By Eleni Philippou055
splayed

A new exhibition opening this week in Limassol brings together not only the artistic duo Eva and Belinda Papavasiliou but also several others from diverse backgrounds. Splayed, hosted at MeMeraki Artist Residency between February 17 and 25, is a multidisciplinary exhibition that also includes two live performances.

The exhibition is set to transform the gallery and living spaces of MeMeraki Artist Residency. It operates as a site-specific visual anthology of immersive and sensory work that also features video installations, live performances, sculpture and ceramic pieces. Various artists from diverse backgrounds and disciplines have been invited to collaborate in creating sounds, smells, ceramics and movement. The first live performance will take place on the opening night, Thursday at 7pm, before it is repeated on Friday 25 when the exhibition ends.

Eva, a multidisciplinary artist based in Cyprus, creates work that encompasses a lot of what is coming up in the exhibition. She uses both practical and theoretical research and applies them in curatorial practice, performance, video art, collage, installation, drawing and ceramics.

Belinda is a dance artist now based in Cyprus after years of training and working in the UK. In her artistic work and practice, she is interested in the relationship between bodies, sites and environments and notions of materiality, reciprocity and atunement.

An array of art styles and practices will come together in Splayed and the transformed spaces of MeMeraki, and viewers are encouraged to take the risk of imagination and experience a world of altered states and staged dreamscapes.

 

Splayed

Multidisciplinary exhibition by Eva and Belinda Papavasiliou. February 17-25. MeMeraki Artist Residency, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Daily: 6pm-9pm. [email protected]

Related Posts

Club and restaurant ban on unvaxxed to be lifted next week (Updated)

Gina Agapiou

Man held for using another person’s passport

Staff Reporter

Search for twin sister of 3-year-old found in buffer zone (Update 2)

Staff Reporter

One defendant pleads guilty in terrorism case

Nick Theodoulou

Police seek information on two missing men

Staff Reporter

Cyprus students to send micro-satellite into space

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign