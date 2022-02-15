February 15, 2022

In today’s episode, Cyprus’ legal system was tested and failed in its handling of the 2019 Ayia Napa gang rape case, the chairwoman of the House human rights committee said yesterday.
In other news, Turkey has said it will not extradite three suspects arrested in Istanbul in relation to last week’s assassination of Turkish Cypriot businessman, Halil Falyali, and the cost of the damage caused by fires last year came to a staggering €512 million, more than double that of 2020.

All these stories and more on your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

