February 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two drivers caught driving under influence of drugs

By Anna Savva
File photo

Two drivers were caught driving under the influence of drugs in Paphos late on Tuesday, the Cyprus News Agency reported quoting the district’s deputy police chief Michalis Ioannou.

The first driver, aged 40 and a permanent resident of Paphos, was stopped for speeding while driving in Geroskipou. He was not wearing a seat belt and also tested positive during a drug test. A second sample was sent for tests at the state lab. Police also found that there was an outstanding arrest warrant against him for another case and he was detained.

Also around midnight and again in Geroskipou, traffic police stopped a car driven by a 20-year-old permanent resident of Paphos. He tested positive for drugs and a second sample was sent to the lab.

In a third case in Chlorakas, police noticed a driver for whom an arrest warrant was pending. The man tried to evade arrest but was stopped by a patrol vehicle. The man, a 25-year-old Paphos resident, was arrested as police investigate a case of reckless driving and driving without a driving licence or insurance. He tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

 

