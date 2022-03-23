March 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Four deaths, 4,704 people test positive on Wednesday (Update)

By Staff Reporter087
file photo: file photo: a computer image created by nexu science communication together with trinity college in dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to covid 19

Authorities on Wednesday announced four more deaths attributed to Covid-19, while nationwide testing detected 4,704 new cases with the positivity rate – representing a measure of the spread – on the rise.

The latest fatalities were: a man aged 70 and a woman aged 72 who died on Wednesday; a woman aged 89 who passed awat on Monday; and a woman aged 86 who expired on Sunday.

That brings the death toll since March 2020 to 922.

Meanwhile hospitals were treating 153 patients. Of these, 23 were said to be in a serious condition – seven intubated, and 16 in high-dependency units.

In addition, 21 post-Covid patientrs continued to be on ventilator.

The health ministry reported that 52.32 per cent of those in hospital did not have a record of vaccination.

The day’s 83,366 tests tracked 4,704 positives – for a positivity rate of 5.64 per cent.

According to ‘Our World in Data’, the highest positivity rate for coronavirus registered in Cyprus was 6.06 per cent, on November 8, 2020.

Wednesday’s contact tracing detected 206 positives from 1,496 samples; private initiative came up with 2,829 positives from 36,646 tests; and the health ministry screening programmes found 1,727 positives from 44,168 tests.

The Test-to-Stay programme tracked 95 positives from 7,005 rapid tests.

Notably, in nursing homes 38 people tested positive from 1,559 tests.

The ministry recalled that the numbers cited in the daily bulletins may be subject to change once processed and updated for the National Surveillance Report published every other week.

 

