April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Group exhibition Cruel Spring to open after Easter

By Eleni Philippou00
A new art exhibition is set to open in the capital after the Easter break is over. The latest showcase at Diatopos Contemporary Art Centre is a group exhibition under the title Cruel Spring and from April 28 to May 12 it will feature artwork by Lia Lapithi, Savella Michail, Mariza Bargilly, PASHIAS, Maria Trillidou and Stella Christofi.

Cruel Spring is curated by Daphne Nikita. Commenting on the exhibition, organisers say: “The exhibition wishes to touch on the social, political and environmental conditions and realities as they are shaped today against the background of the new socio-political irrationality that leads to national tragedies and impasses. An alarming reality that concerns us completely is the ecological disaster. The artists taking part in the exhibition each investigate with their own personal vocabulary this Cruel Spring that passes into memory and becomes history unable to tame the past.”

 

Cruel Spring

Group art exhibition curated by Daphne Nikiti. April 28-May 12. Diatopos Contemporary Art Centre, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Tuesday-Friday: 4pm-7pm. Saturday: 11am-1pm. Tel: 22-766117. [email protected]. www.diatopos.com

