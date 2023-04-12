TMS Network (TMSN)’s unprecedented growth to $0.05 puts rivals Cardano (ADA) & Fantom (FTM) in the shadows amid a-list metaverse merchandise buzz

As the metaverse continues to gain traction, the excitement it emanates should be clear for all altcoins, shouldn’t it? There’s certainly a buzz throughout the crypto space, and the new crypto TMS Network (TMSN) has seen unprecedented growth for a token that’s in the second stage of its presale. But what about Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM)? Two tokens with all the promise, but are being ignored as investors look towards the newer crypto assets.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is gaining a lot of traction among savvy crypto investors. It’s only in the second stage of its presale, and at $0.05 a token it’s already returned over 2240% for its early investors.

The standout features of the TMS Network (TMSN) are the social trading applications. They’re some of the most advanced in the market, allowing users to follow and copy the trades of successful traders across different asset classes.

From cryptocurrency to forex, equities, and CFDs, TMS Network (TMSN) users can diversify their investment portfolios by following expert traders across various markets. This feature is especially useful for novice traders looking to learn from more experienced traders.

The social trading feature is fully integrated with the TMS Network (TMSN) platform’s trading tools, allowing for the seamless and effective execution of trades. Users can easily view the performance of other traders and decide which ones to follow based on historical performance and risk appetite.

If you’re a successful trader, TMS Network (TMSN) provides you with an opportunity to monetize your expertise by sharing your trades with others to copy. This commission is based on the number of followers who copy your trades, so the better you are the more you should make.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is a blockchain that aims to provide a more secure and sustainable infrastructure. The Cardano (ADA) platform is built on a proof-of-stake algorithm that enables greater scalability, energy efficiency, and security compared to older proof-of-work systems.

One of the key features of Cardano (ADA) is its two-layered architecture. One layer handles transactions and value transfers, while the other is responsible for smart contract and dApp development in the Cardano (ADA) network.

Another notable aspect of Cardano (ADA) is its research-driven approach to development, with a focus on academic rigor and peer-reviewed research. This approach has led to innovations on Cardano (ADA) such as the Ouroboros proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which has improved the network no end.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is a blockchain that offers fast and scalable transaction processing, with a unique consensus mechanism called Lachesis. This allows for high throughput and low latency transactions on Fantom (FTM), and a staggering 300,000 transactions per second.

As well as this, Fantom (FTM) offers several compelling features, including staking and a growing ecosystem of dApps. Users can stake their Fantom (FTM) tokens to help secure the network and earn rewards while participating in governance and voting on proposals that affect the network.

The Fantom (FTM) token has a maximum supply of 3.175 billion, with a circulating supply of around 1.53 billion, and is used for transactions, governance, staking, and other things for the Fantom (FTM) community to get involved in.

Conclusion

There’s no doubt Cardano (ADA) and Fantom (FTM) are two exciting projects, but with the way they’re being ignored for the steam train that the TMS Network (TMSN) presale is generating, it should be a concern for their holders. Will it change? Only time will tell.

