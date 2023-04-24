April 24, 2023

Man in Paphos arrested for brandishing toy gun

By Staff Reporter00
toy gun source cna
Photo source: CNA

Police in Paphos on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old man for carrying a weapon to incite terror, reckless driving and other traffic offences.

According to police spokesman and head of Paphos CID, Michalis Nikolaou, police on Saturday received the information that a driver in Mouttalos area was in possession of a pistol and waving threateningly it at passers-by.

Paphos CID went to the scene and signaled the man to pull over but the driver failed to do so and continued driving dangerously.

Police pursued the vehicle and managed to stop and arrest the suspect for traffic offences. A search found the 29-year-old offender in possession of what turned out to be a toy gun, and he was taken into custody.

 

