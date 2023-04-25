The best Cryptos to buy in 2023 according to latest market trends: DigiToads (TOADS), Quant (QNT), and Toncoin (TON)

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, staying up-to-date with the latest market trends is crucial for investors looking to make the most of their digital assets. As we enter 2023 Q2, the crypto market has seen new and promising projects, particularly decentralization, scalability, and interoperability.

Amidst the vast array of digital currencies, three projects stand out as the best cryptos to buy in 2023: DigiToads (TOADS), Quant (QNT), and Toncoin (TON). These cryptocurrencies have been carefully selected based on their innovative solutions to prevailing industry challenges, robust technological foundations, and impressive growth potential. So, let’s delve deeper to understand what makes these three the top on the altcoin list.

DigiToads – Top ICO in 2023

DigiToads differentiates itself from the typical meme coin projects that rely on hype and inflated valuations. As an Ethereum-based blockchain initiative, DigiToads combines Web 3 gaming with NFT staking, creating a powerful platform that offers real-world utility and diverse use cases.

The project introduces a captivating Web 3 game in which players collect and nurture one-of-a-kind DigiToads. The game aims to grow these digital amphibians into the most formidable and largest creatures, earning TOADS rewards. Players must invest in food and training equipment to bolster their DigiToads’ abilities and strengths.

Each gaming season culminates in a contest where the most impressive DigiToads claim TOADS rewards – the project has allocated 50% of profits from in-game item sales to reward the top 25% of leaderboard players.

Moreover, this novel DeFi project plans to increase the trading volume within its ecosystem through trading contests, offering monthly prizes of Platinum Toads that grant winners access to the TOADS treasury.

The trajectory for DigiToads appears highly favorable. Presently, the project is in its fourth presale phase, with nearly 90% of the tokens already snapped up. The tokens from the first three stages were entirely sold out, indicating robust buying interest.

Given the project’s consistent progress, adherence to its roadmap, and increasing recognition, TOADS’ price is projected to experience a remarkable 10x growth, making it the best crypto investment of the year.

How is QNT performing?

Quant is a blockchain-based platform that aims to make smart contracts more interoperable and seamless. As a value transfer protocol, QNT addresses the typical issues plaguing Bitcoin and Ethereum, such as governance, transparency, security, affordability, and interoperability. It is seen as a streamlined blockchain making significant strides in enabling users to connect smart contracts with real-world use cases and applications.

Although QNT experienced a slight downturn recently, partly due to Bitcoin’s dip below $28K, the tide seems to be turning. As the new week unfolds, QNT is showing signs of recovery, steadily gaining momentum and shifting toward a more optimistic trajectory.

Should you invest in TON?

Toncoin, the native digital currency of The Open Network (TON) blockchain, was established in 2018 by the Durov siblings, the same minds behind the popular Telegram messaging app. TON is a user-centric, layer-one blockchain network that facilitates rapid, cost-effective, and energy-efficient transactions.

The core objective of TON is to democratize digital assets and cryptocurrency payments. Given Telegram’s user base of over 500 million, a seamless integration between the two platforms could convert these users into potential TON adopters.

Despite recent turbulence, Toncoin has managed to sustain its support level at $2.23 and is currently trading above this threshold, transitioning from a steep decline to a more gradual upward trend. This resilience and potential for mass adoption make Toncoin a good crypto to buy in 2023.

Final takeaway

Staying informed on market trends is vital for investors looking to capitalize on the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. DigiToads, Quant, and Toncoin have emerged as the top altcoins to watch in 2023, thanks to their innovative solutions, solid technological foundations, and growth potential.

