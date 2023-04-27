April 27, 2023

President to attend Invest Cyprus event at economic forum in Greece

National investment promotion agency Invest Cyprus on Thursday announced that it will be holding an event at the Delphi Economic Forum in Greece to promote the country and attract new investments.

The event will be attended by the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, and will take place on Friday, April 28, at 4:15 pm at the Delphi Palace Hotel.

“The event is expected to bring together actors from the political and business world of Greece and other countries participating in the forum,” the announcement said.

“The presence of Invest Cyprus at this important event is aimed at strengthening efforts to promote Cyprus and attract new investments,” it added.

Invest Cyprus will also participate in the conference section of the Delphi Economic Forum with the Chairman of the Promotion Committee and board member Yangos Hadjiyannis.

The announcement noted that Hadjiyannis will be taking part in a panel of speakers who will discuss the challenges involved when trying to attract high-quality foreign direct investments.

“The event organised by Invest Cyprus in the presence of the President of the Republic is expected to provide an opportunity for prestigious contacts with important personalities of the Greek and foreign business world,” the agency said.

“It is a significant opportunity for Invest Cyprus to showcase the benefits of investing in Cyprus and to establish new business relationships,” it added.

The Delphi Economic Forum is an annual conference that brings together leaders from the political, business, and academic worlds to discuss key issues and challenges facing the global economy.

The forum provides a platform for dialogue and collaboration, focusing on promoting sustainable growth and development.

