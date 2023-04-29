Events coming up in Limassol next week

As May arrives, a new series of events reaches the city of Limassol. From exhibitions that put plants in the limelight to art bazaars with local makers and climate change community events that aim to develop a positive effect chain, Limassol, the first week of May has you in the spotlight!
Arriving first is an unusual exhibition at Lilipou Gift Store in the old town by Claroplants. From May 5 to 14, designers Melina Galati and Jose Luis Falco Moya will present their SEED-EE Collection exhibition which aims to support nature’s growth in an urban-friendly and elegant re-proposal of houseplants.
“What if you could grow houseplants in glass vases for years and what if Monsteras could survive and grow in water for decades? Wouldn’t that be magic?” they ask. “Claro que si,” they answer which is Spanish for, ‘yes, of course’. “Growing plants from seeds connects us to the circle of life and the infinite ability of nature to surprise and delight. The act of germination, planting of seeds and then watching them grow is an incredibly humbling experience that feeds our soul.” The colourful small shop on ZikZak Street will fill with green plants and Claroplants items, encouraging visitors to learn more about plant care.
A few days later, a pop-up market will fill the Mason Bar will the work of local creatives. From 12pm to 8pm on May 6, talented vendors will showcase their handmade items which range from jewellery, art and crafts, and a selection of unique candles, to second-hand items. To add to the cheery mood of the market, a DJ will be playing groovy tunes while the burger shop will be open to serve tasty meals. A dozen of small brands and businesses will participate including Socksness, Lame Lemon, Joceramics, Lilly’s handmade, Nistheadousa, Sto Sheri, Snatched, Ak.artelier, Amarantus handmade, Amigas, Mastic, Wax Melts, Aphrodite and Wood.w0nders.
Finally, on May 7, the Centre for Social Innovation will host the Act for Climate event at Roots-The Space to tackle climate change and promote social responsibility. The 5.30pm event is open to all who are interested in learning more about how to act against climate change. Participants will also be shown how to turn kitchen waste into beautiful houseplants with Claroplants and how to make natural dyes with Rhus and Parus. While the workshops are on, a children’s corner will entertain young visitors and nearby, a sale point with natural products will be set up as well.
SEED-EE Collection Exhibition
Claroplants exhibition. May 5-14. Lilipou Gift store, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. Other days: 4pm-7pm. www.claroplants.com
Pop-up market
Arts & crafts market, DJ and burgers. May 6. Mason Bar, Limasool. 12pm-8pm. Tel: 99-211280
Act for Climate
Event byCentre for Social Innovation on climate change and social responsibility. May 7. Roots-The Space, Limassol. 5.30pm. Tel: 22-610711