Exhibition dives into Australia’s rich indigenous culture

Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind Exhibition continues at the Garage Art Space, Nicosia with the Australian High Commission presenting never-seen-before material that traces Australia’s indigenous culture.
This collection features stunning textiles from the Bábbarra Women’s Centre in the Maningrida Region of Arnhem Land in Australia’s Northern Territory. Showcasing works from 17 women artists, the exhibition bridges the gap between ancient narratives and contemporary mediums, offering a deep dive into Australia’s rich indigenous culture.
Jarracharra in the Burarra language refers to the cool wind that sweeps across Arnhem Land each dry season, marking a time of clan exchange and ceremonial unification. The term, in this context, symbolises the coming together of various First Nations’ clan groups, sharing their cultures, stories and artistic influences.
The majority of women artists in this exhibition are Bininj and speak Kuninjku, a dialect of Bininj Kunwok, an Australian First Nations language. However, there are also Gungurugoni, Gunavidji, Burarra, Dhuwal, Djinang, Rembarrnga, Maung people from the Goulburn Islands and other Australian First Nation artists from the Northern Territory of Australia, speaking Gurr-goni, Ndjébbana, Mawng, Burarra, Djambarrpuyngu, Djinang, Rembarrnga, Kriol and Kune languages.
“We are delighted to be able to bring Jarracharra to Cyprus and to share First Nations culture with you as an integral part of modern Australia’s identity,” said High Commissioner Fiona McKergow. “Just as the Jarracharra winds have brought people together for ceremony, dance and ritual for tens of thousands of years, so too does this exhibition aim to connect people through a shared appreciation of art and culture.”
This exhibition not only represents the voices of diverse Indigenous artists but also provides a platform for promoting dialogue about the cultural identity and rich heritage of Australia’s First Nations peoples. The Jarracharra exhibition comes to Nicosia just after a successful tour in India, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, Athens and Madrid.
Jarracharra: Dry Season Wind
Textiles exhibition showcasing Australia’s rich indigenous culture. Until July 14. Garage Art Space, Nicosia. Monday-Friday: 10am-7.30pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 22-001508