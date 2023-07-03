July 3, 2023

Earth tremor felt in Larnaca

A tremor was felt in Cyprus on Monday afternoon, mainly in Larnaca, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Twitter.

The post said the tremor struck precisely at 1.03pm local time.

However, the centre said that, for the time being, no further data has been collected.

“At present, we have no seismic data confirming this crowdsourced detection. More info soon.”

A person commenting on the EMSC post said he felt “a strange loud noise for three seconds but couldn’t feel the tremor.”

