July 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Art project dissects the city of Limassol

By Eleni Philippou037
An audio-visual installation exploring the city and public spaces of Limassol will be set up in the coastal town this July. The installation is part of the 1100m project by the Centre of Performing Arts MITOS and returns for a two-week period, from July 13 to 27 at the Vinegar Factory.

“The 1100m project,” explain the organisers, “captures, through an unpredictable digital map, the experience of walking the route that starts from the Vinegar Factory and reaches the Municipal University Library (a distance of 1100 metres), via Ayiou Andreou Street as a microcosm of the current centre of Lemesos. The exhibition is completed with video interviews of people who work or are active in Ayiou Andreou.”

The project is addressed to people of all ages as well as an English-speaking audience as the interviews include subtitles in English. Supported by ONEK, the 1100m project was first presented in October of 2022 and also participated in the first Limassol Art Walks. It was further supported by a programme of the government’s Cultural Services, the Department of Fine Arts of TEPAK and The Island Club.

Organised by Mitos, the project falls within the centre’s community-based projects that touches on social issues through art.

“The methodology developed with the walks/maps (live or digital),” conclude the organisers, “helps to better understand our identity, while at the same time, the narrative becomes more inclusive. Through the walk, we can decode information that we unconsciously consume in our everyday life, which ultimately affects us aesthetically, politically and socially.”

 

1100m Project

Audio-visual installation by Centre of Performing Arts Mitos. July 13-27. Vinegar Factory, Limassol. 6pm-10pm. Tel: 99-985232, 97-879793

