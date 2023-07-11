July 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day eight

By Reuters News Service00
wimbledon
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 10, 2023 Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov reacts during his fourth round match against Denmark's Holger Rune REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Highlights of the eighth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT):

Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz fought back from a set down to defeat Italian Matteo Berrettini 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 and set up a quarter-final tie with fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark, who is seeded sixth.

Wimbledon 2023: order of play on Tuesday

Rune’s stature keeps growing as he downs Dimitrov to reach Wimbledon quarters

Djokovic calls for earlier Centre Court starts

Jabeur crushes Kvitova to set up rematch of 2022 Rybakina final

Teenager Andreeva‘s Wimbledon run not soured by ‘controversial’ point penalty

Superb Sabalenka glides past Alexandrova into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Djokovic holds off Hurkacz to reach quarter-finals again

Medvedev into last eight for first time after Lehecka retires injured

Rybakina reaches last eight as tearful Haddad Maia quits with back injury

Keys ends Andreeva’s dream run to reach second Wimbledon quarter-final

Dark horse Berrettini prepared for ‘great fight’ with Alcaraz

Order of play on Monday

Swiatek survives scare to set up Svitolina clash

Djokovic leads despite Hurkacz ace barrage

Top seed Swiatek fights back from the brink to beat Bencic

Pegula produces dazzling display to reach first Wimbledon quarters

Rublev flying high after learning to dive

Svitolina comes out on top in blockbuster battle with Azarenka

Azarenka booed off court for failing to offer Svitolina obligatory handshake

Sinner not saintly but reaches Wimbledon quarter-finals

Rublev tames Bublik fightback to reach Wimbledon quarters

Russian teenager Andreeva uses Nadal as role model

Safiullin knocks out Shapovalov to reach maiden major quarter-finals at Wimbledon

 

1920 RUNE DOWNS DIMITROV

Danish sixth seed Holger Rune was tested in the opening set by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov but eventually advanced to the quarter-finals with a 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) 6-3 win.

In his third ever Grand Slam quarter-final, the 20-year-old Rune will face the winner of the clash between world number one Carlos Alcaraz and Italian Matteo Berrettini.

 

1624 JABEUR KNOCKS OUT KVITOVA

Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur moved into the quarter-finals after beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-0 6-3.

 

1532 EUBANKS THROUGH AFTER ROLLER-COASTER FIVE-SET UPSET

Unseeded American Chris Eubanks slammed 53 winners and made 56 unforced errors against Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas before reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with a 3-6 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory.

 

1530 SABALENKA STEAMROLLS ALEXANDROVA

Belarusian second seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka took just 70 minutes to wrap up a comfortable 6-4 6-0 win over Russian 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

 

1507 DJOKOVIC THROUGH TO QUARTERS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic quashed an attempted comeback by Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz to win 7-6(6) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 and book his place in the last eight for the 14th time in his career.

 

1338 MEDVEDEV THROUGH AFTER LEHECKA RETIRES INJURED

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals after his Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka retired with an injury while trailing 6-4 6-2.

 

1309 RYBAKINA INTO QUARTERS AFTER HADDAD MAIA RETIRES

Defending champion Elena Rybakina entered the Wimbledon quarter-finals after her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia, the Brazilian 13th seed, retired due to injury in the first set, in which she was trailing 4-1.

 

1209 KEYS SEALS COMEBACK WIN OVER ANDREEVA

American 25th seed Madison Keys reached the quarter-finals with a 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva of Russia.

Keys will play in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2015.

 

1006 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius.

