HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day eight

Highlights of the eighth day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (times GMT):
Spanish world number one Carlos Alcaraz fought back from a set down to defeat Italian Matteo Berrettini 3-6 6-3 6-3 6-3 and set up a quarter-final tie with fellow 20-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark, who is seeded sixth.
1920 RUNE DOWNS DIMITROV
Danish sixth seed Holger Rune was tested in the opening set by Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov but eventually advanced to the quarter-finals with a 3-6 7-6(6) 7-6(4) 6-3 win.
In his third ever Grand Slam quarter-final, the 20-year-old Rune will face the winner of the clash between world number one Carlos Alcaraz and Italian Matteo Berrettini.
1624 JABEUR KNOCKS OUT KVITOVA
Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur moved into the quarter-finals after beating two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-0 6-3.
1532 EUBANKS THROUGH AFTER ROLLER-COASTER FIVE-SET UPSET
Unseeded American Chris Eubanks slammed 53 winners and made 56 unforced errors against Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas before reaching his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final with a 3-6 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory.
1530 SABALENKA STEAMROLLS ALEXANDROVA
Belarusian second seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka took just 70 minutes to wrap up a comfortable 6-4 6-0 win over Russian 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.
1507 DJOKOVIC THROUGH TO QUARTERS
Defending champion Novak Djokovic quashed an attempted comeback by Polish 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz to win 7-6(6) 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 and book his place in the last eight for the 14th time in his career.
1338 MEDVEDEV THROUGH AFTER LEHECKA RETIRES INJURED
Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarter-finals after his Czech opponent Jiri Lehecka retired with an injury while trailing 6-4 6-2.
1309 RYBAKINA INTO QUARTERS AFTER HADDAD MAIA RETIRES
Defending champion Elena Rybakina entered the Wimbledon quarter-finals after her opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia, the Brazilian 13th seed, retired due to injury in the first set, in which she was trailing 4-1.
1209 KEYS SEALS COMEBACK WIN OVER ANDREEVA
American 25th seed Madison Keys reached the quarter-finals with a 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 victory over 16-year-old qualifier Mirra Andreeva of Russia.
Keys will play in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2015.
1006 PLAY UNDERWAY
Play began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius.