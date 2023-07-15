Employees choose Bitcoin payment in times of economic instability, Crypto Whales join DigiToads’ presale to 100x their portfolio

As the global economy grapples with ongoing volatility and instability, increasing numbers of employees opt for Bitcoin (BTC) as a form of payment, recognizing its potential as a hedge against volatile fiat currencies. This shift towards the leading cryptocurrency reflects the increasing trust in cryptocurrencies within the broader financial landscape. Simultaneously, crypto whales are turning their attention to a new revolutionary crypto called DigiToads (TOADS).

DigiToads is the latest crypto project that integrates play-to-earn (P2E) gaming principles and NFT staking features to create avenues for its investors to generate revenue. Through its groundbreaking presale, DigiToads presents crypto whales with a unique opportunity to potentially multiply their portfolio value up to 100 times, positioning it as one of the best cryptos to buy.

Let’s explore why employees choose Bitcoin payment during economic instability while crypto whales are joining DigiToads’ presale to 100x their portfolio.

DigiToads (TOADS) presale unlocking great profit potential for Crypto Investors

DigiToads is an innovative and transformative meme coin project that capitalizes on its play-to-earn and stake-to-earn ecosystems, providing investors with opportunities to earn passive income. The project’s highly successful presale has garnered significant attention from crypto investors worldwide. As a result, DigiToads exhibits promising potential as one of the best cryptos to buy in 2023.

DigiToads is presently in the ninth phase of its ongoing presale, presenting a prime opportunity for potential investors to acquire its native token, TOADS. Remarkably, the value of TOADS has experienced a substantial surge, with its price skyrocketing by 370% as it rose from $0.01 during the initial presale phase to its current rate of $0.047 per token. The presale has amassed an astounding sum of over $6 million, making it one of the best DeFi cryptos in the crypto industry.

TOADS tokens are the native tokens that power the DigiToads project. The tokens also serve as the designated currency within the project’s Web3 game, enabling players to buy potions, food, and training equipment to nurture the growth of their gaming avatars, called DigiToads. DigiToads offers TOADS token rewards to the top 25% of participants after every gaming season to foster ongoing engagement and active involvement.

DigiToads has recently released a collection of 3500 unique NFTs available for purchase during the live presale. These NFTs present an opportunity for crypto investors to mint and subsequently stake them to earn rewards from DigiToads’ staking pool. DigiToads guarantees crypto whales who incorporate TOADS tokens into their portfolios before the conclusion of the ongoing presale, which is set for August 15, 2023, a potential increase of up to 100x its original value.

Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the DeFi market revolution

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency project that has played a vital role in establishing the bedrock of the entire cryptocurrency industry. Through the integration and widespread adoption of its native BTC token, Bitcoin has made substantial contributions to the growth and expansion of the crypto market. As a result, Bitcoin has successfully attracted a diverse and extensive user community from around the globe, solidifying its position as one of the best DeFi cryptos on the market today.

BTC functions as the primary token that drives the operations of the Bitcoin network. It stands out as one of the most prominent tokens within the DeFi market, boasting the highest market capitalization value among all cryptocurrencies. The prevailing instability and economic uncertainties in the global financial market have led to a growing trend where employees across various industries receive their salaries in BTC tokens. This adoption of Bitcoin as a payment method has significantly contributed to this pioneering cryptocurrency’s continued expansion and success.

Final thoughts

The current instability of the economic market has prompted employees of several industries to adopt Bitcoin as their preferred payment option, recognizing its potential as a reliable hedge against volatile fiat currencies. At the same time, the emergence of DigiToads, with its innovative integration of play-to-earn gaming and NFT staking, has captured the attention of crypto whales seeking substantial portfolio growth. Investors interested in participating in the DigiToads revolution can acquire a substantial amount of TOADS tokens through the ongoing presale, further fueling the project’s momentum in the DeFi market.

Visit DigiToads Presale

Mint DigiToads NFTs Here

Buy DigiToads NFTs on OpenSea

Join the community

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more