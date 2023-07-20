July 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Entertainment

Faneromeni presents a performance inspired by the region

By Eleni Philippou042
rembetiki fatrias 2

The heart of old Nicosia is bursting with nightlife. All year round, but especially during the summer, evenings in the old town are spent wining and dining and taking in the numerous cultural happenings. As the bars and coffee shops organise music events, one annual initiative offers more free entertainment to locals.

Every summer, the Faneromeni Arts Festival presents music, theatre and dance performances, cinema screenings and more in the courtyard of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation. And all for free. This year is no different as events extend to September. Coming up soon is a music and dance performance that presents the common musical traditions that Cyprus, Greece and Asia Minor share.

Music trio Rembetiki FaTrias will take over the courtyard on Thursday, July 27 with a unique performance whose title in English loosely translates to ‘I want songs to tell you, purposes to dance for you’. Three musicians on stage (Anna Mosfili, Marios Georgiou and Michalis Cheiridis) will present common cultural activities and music traditions that the three Mediterranean regions share accompanied by dancers from Rymvos School of Dance.

Describing the event, the organisers share: “As an evolution of the creative musical wealth of our island, the songs and instrumental purposes that will be heard, come from the historical depths of the oral music and dance tradition of Cyprus, Greece and Asia Minor, without omitting the common heritage of putting on feasts and Aman Coffee.

“The group will present in the musical performance, which is accompanied by texts and dance, the connection of common melodies, as a result of the musical culture that was created and continues to this day in Cyprus, especially from ’22 onwards, where many Asia Minors chose our small island as their new homeland.”

 

Rembetiki FaTrias

Music and dance performance featuring the music of Cyprus, Greece and Asia Minor. Part of the Faneromeni 23 Festival. July 27. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-128175

