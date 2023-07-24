July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Rabbit Hop festival boasts 50 types of craft beer

By Eleni Philippou0101
crafty rabbit

This upcoming two-day festival has nothing to do with rabbits and all to do with craft beer. Organised by the Rabbit Hop – Beer Shop in Nicosia, the 2nd Crafty Rabbit Fest on July 25 and 26 will feature more than 50 different new crafty tastes from around the world. Beer lovers, mark your calendars to discover new flavours.

Throughout the afternoons of Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26, festival-goers will have the chance to taste craft beers, enjoy street food and DJ sets. Entrance to the festival is free, yet to try the beers visitors will need to purchase tokens. All beers will be available to taste for two or four tokens, whereas five to seven tokens are required for a full glass of craft beer from the tap.

Food-wise, the perfect beer-accompanying bites will be available. Visitors will be able to choose from a selection of juicy meat or vegetarian burgers and hot dogs. As the event unfolds from 5pm to midnight on both days, DJs Andy Pervinca and Honston G will amplify the festive mood with groovy tunes.

 

2nd Crafty Rabbit Fest

Two-day craft beer festival. July 25-26. Rabbit Hop – Beer Shop, Nicosia. 5pm-12am

