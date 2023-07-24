July 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0137
july 24 23

In today’s episode, Defence Minister Michalis Georgallas on Sunday ‘warmly’ welcomed the US Senator Robert Menendez’s proposed amendment to the National Defence Appropriations Act (NDAA) extending to three years from one the renewal period on arms sales to Cyprus.

Meanwhile, there is no information about the exact number of Cypriots in Rhodes, where a wildfire has been raging for six days, said the director of consular affairs at the foreign ministry Omiros Mavromatis on Sunday.

Elsewhere, taxi drivers have turned the outdoor area of the Larnaca airport into a “coffee shop” with authorities seeking appropriate measures to put an end to their inappropriate behaviour, Transport Minister Alexis Vafiades said on Sunday.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Man dies falling from eighth floor, after apartment explosion in Famagusta

Tom Cleaver

‘Root causes of immigration must be dealt with’ President says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Migrant boat intercepted with twenty people on board

Staff Reporter

Police investigating suspected car arson in Geroskipou

Staff Reporter

Burglary suspect caught following tip-off from Paphos resident

Staff Reporter

Twenty-one-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign