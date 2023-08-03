August 3, 2023

In this episode, embattled former Kiti bishop Chrysostomos has still not left the accommodation at the metropolis despite having been requested to do so after being found guilty of sexual assault.

Elsewhere, the audit service slammed President Nikos Christodoulides’ security detail on Wednesday, saying it should have been “significantly reduced” well over a month ago after he and his family decided to move into the presidential palace residence.

Also, President Nikos Christodoulides on Wednesday travelled to Ramallah, Palestine, where he met with the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and agreed to a trilateral summit with Greece.

 All this and much more in today’s Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. 

