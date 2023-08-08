August 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballSport

Colombia reach first World Cup quarter-final with win over Jamaica

By Reuters News Service026
fifa women’s world cup australia and new zealand 2023 round of 16 colombia v jamaica
Colombia's Catalina Usme celebrates scoring the only goal of the game

A second-half goal by Catalina Usme fired Colombia to a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Tuesday and carried the South Americans to their first Women’s World Cup quarter-final.

The captain’s 51st-minute strike sent Colombian fans into delirium at a packed Melbourne Rectangular Stadium and ensured they will battle England for a place in the last four.

What had been a testy and physical clash up to halftime exploded into life after Usme’s breakthrough, with both teams attacking furiously.

Jamaica’s ‘Reggae Girlz’ had chances to level the match but bowed out swinging, having reached the knockout phase in their second World Cup.

