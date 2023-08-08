New Bean Bar opens at Engomi’s Alphamega store

Bean Bar, the coffee chain by C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd, is continuing its dynamic expansion into the Cypriot market, having launched its 11th store in Cyprus within Engomi’s Alphamega Hypermarket.
The new Bean Bar opened in early August 2023, offering the same range of coffee varieties that the chain has become renowned for: a blend from Latin America and three unique single-origin blends from Costa Rica, Brazil and Nicaragua.
Each one of these varieties represents a different mood. The flavour from Latin America is best suited for the cool types, while the coffee blends from Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Brazil are best suited for calm, wild and alive moods, respectively. Bean Bar’s customers can also enjoy the chain’s refreshing juices, superfood pots and healthy pre-packaged snacks.
The Bean Bar chain, which is set to complete two years of operation this autumn, boasts 10 other stores, eight of which are located within Alphamega stores. The in-house coffee spots are located in Akropoli and Latsia in Nicosia, Skarinou, Kiti and Metropolis Mall in Larnaca, as well as Polemidia, Kapsalos and Trimiklini in Limassol.
The company’s two standalone coffeeshops (not within Alphamega stores) are located on Makariou Avenue in Nicosia and at Limassol’s Old Port. Bean Bar customers can also place an order through online food delivery platforms Foody and Bolt, as well as order their favourite Bean Bar products through the Bean Bar App and collect them from the store of their choice. Moreover, orders placed through the Bean Bar App can now also be collected from the chain’s new store in Engomi.
“We are delighted to announce the launch of our 11th store, which is located in Engomi and aims to meet our customers’ ever-evolving needs,” stated C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd Chief Operations Manager Andreas Panayi, expressing his satisfaction over the brand’s dynamic presence in the Cypriot market.
“We are especially pleased to see Bean Bar being widely embraced by the consumers, whose loyalty encourages us to move ahead with our plans for further expansion. We would like to thank them for joining the Bean Bar tribe with such enthusiasm, and we promise to bring them more moments full of flavour, joy, excitement, freshness and surprises.”
Bean Bar: Surround yourselves with good coffee & good vibes. https://beanbar.com.cy/