September 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AsiaRussiaUkraineWorld

Russia to block G20 declaration if its views are ignored

By Reuters News Service09
a g20 logo is pictured in front of the main venue of the summit in new delhi
A G20 logo is pictured in front of the main venue of the summit in New Delhi, India

Russia will block the final declaration of this month’s G20 summit unless it reflects Moscow’s position on Ukraine and other crises, leaving participants to issue a non-binding or partial communique, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

Lavrov, who has served as President Vladimir Putin’s foreign minister since 2004, is due to represent Russia at the Sept. 9-10 meeting of the Group of 20 leading industrialised and developing countries in New Delhi.

Putin is not known to have travelled abroad since the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him in March on suspicion of war crimes in Ukraine.

“There will be no general declaration on behalf of all members if our position is not reflected,” Lavrov told students at the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

The Kremlin casts the Ukraine war, which began when Russia invaded in February 2022, as an existential battle with an arrogant West that Putin says wants to dismantle Russia and take control of its vast natural resources.

The West denies any such intentions but says it wants Ukraine to defeat Russia on the battlefield and has imposed several rounds of sweeping economic sanctions in response to the invasion, which Russia calls a “special military operation”.

Other leading powers such as China, India and Brazil have called for peace but also reserved the right to determine their own relationship with Moscow. China has accused the West of fanning the war by supplying Ukraine with weapons.

Lavrov said the West had raised Ukraine in meetings preparing for the summit, to which Russia had replied that “the issue is closed for us”.

He accused the West of undermining international institutions by pushing its own agenda and suggested that, if consensus could not be reached at the G20 meeting, a non-binding communique could be issued by the G20 presidency.

“Another option is to adopt a document that focuses on specific decisions in the sphere of G20 competences, and let everyone say the rest on their own behalf,” Lavrov said.

Related Posts

Greece to launch drones, temperature sensors to better fight wildfires

Reuters News Service

Kremlin warns UK’s BAE Systems: Ukraine base could be target for Russian military

Reuters News Service

Flights cancelled, businesses shut in Hong Kong, Guangdong as Typhoon Saola nears

Reuters News Service

Crashed Russian mission left a crater on the moon, NASA images show

Reuters News Service

UK schools ordered to shut buildings over crumbling concrete

Reuters News Service

Ukrainian drone attacks Russian town near major nuclear plant

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign