September 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AsiaChinaWorld

China’s Fukushima-linked seafood ban is unacceptable, Japan tells WTO

By Reuters News Service022
u.s. ambassador to japan rahm emanuel visits soma, fukushima
US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel eats lunch at Restaurant Takohachi during his visit to show his support for the water discharge from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Soma, Fukushima Prefecture

Japan has told the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that China’s ban on Japanese seafood after the release of treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant was “totally unacceptable”, the Japanese foreign ministry said late on Monday.

In a counterargument to China’s Aug. 31 notification to WTO on its measures to suspend Japanese aquatic imports, which started last month, Japan said it would explain its positions in relevant WTO committees and urged China to immediately repeal the action.

Some Japanese officials have signaled the country may file a WTO complaint, which the U.S. ambassador to Japan said last week the United States would support.

Japan will explain the safety of the released water at diplomatic forums, including the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia and G20 Summit in India this month, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Tuesday.

“Nothing is decided about a Japan-China leaders’ meeting,” added Matsuno, Tokyo’s top government spokesperson. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and China’s Premier Li Qiang will attend the ASEAN and G20 summits, while Chinese President Xi Jinping is skipping both conferences.

In a separate statement on Monday, Tokyo’s foreign ministry said Japan has also asked China to hold discussions over the import ban based on the provisions of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact.

Although marine products make up less than 1% of Japan’s global trade, which is dominated by cars, Japan exported about $600 million worth of aquatic products to China in 2022, making it the biggest market for Japanese exports, followed by Hong Kong.

Data on Tuesday showed China-bound exports of aquatic products fell for the first time in 2 1/2 years in July, dropping 23% year-on-year to 7.7 billion yen ($52.44 million).

Goods bound for China have faced stricter inspections since Japan announced its plan to release the treated Fukushima water, slowing down shipments.

To ease the pain of losing that seafood demand, Japan will spend more than 100 billion yen ($682 million) to support the domestic fisheries industry.

Related Posts

Jill Biden positive for COVID, President Biden tests negative

Reuters News Service

India prioritises global cooperation as G-20 President

CM Guest Columnist

Cuba uncovers human trafficking of its citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ seen in first photo since Wagner mutiny

Reuters News Service

French education minister wants trial run of school uniforms amid abaya ban row

Reuters News Service

Torrential rain follows summer wildfires in Greece, one dead

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign