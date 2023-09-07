September 7, 2023

Drone strikes on Ukraine’s Izmail damage port, grain silo -governor

By Reuters News Service00
social media image shows damage to granaries in a location given as odesa region
Damage to granaries is seen, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in a location given as Odesa region, Ukraine, in this social media image released August 23, 2023. Odesa Authorities/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. REUTERS WAS NOT ABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE LOCATION OR THE DATE WHEN THE PICTURE WAS TAKEN. QUALITY FROM SOURCE

Russian drone strikes have damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and administrative buildings in the Izmail district of Ukraine’s Odesa region, its governor, Oleh Kiper, said on Thursday.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukraine’s grain export infrastructure amid talks on resumption of a Black Sea grain deal to allow unhindered exports of grain from Ukrainian ports.

One person was injured in the attack, the fourth on the key Danube river port in the last five days, Kiper said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s military reported shooting down 25 of the 33 drones it said were launched by Russia. Most were aimed at the Odesa region but some also targeted the northern area of Sumy, it added.

Russia quit the grain deal in July, a year after it was brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, saying its own food and fertiliser exports faced obstacles and insufficient Ukrainian grain was going to countries in need.

