Today’s weather: Mostly clear

September 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

On Friday the weather will be mostly clear with temperatures rising to 35C in the interior, 33C on the south and east coasts, 31C on the remaining coasts and 26C in the higher mountains. Winds will initially blow mainly north- to south-easterly light, 3 Beaufort, turning south- to north-westerly in the afternoon, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight the weather will be mostly clear. Temperature will drop to 18C in the interior, 20C on the coast and 16C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly and on the north coast south-easterly weak, 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

During the weekend the weather will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will rise slightly through Sunday reaching above the average for the season. On Monday afternoon increased clouds are expected.

