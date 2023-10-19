October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter0143
19cb

In today’s episode, the EAC announced it will take the energy regulatory authority to court to appeal Cera’s rejection of its request for a 25 per cent increase in basic tariffs.

Elsewhere, Cyprus is preparing for further increases in arrivals from Israel, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said.

There’s also praise from health officials for a female shopper’s quick action that saved the life of a 46-year-old father who suffered a heart attack at a Nicosia mall.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Yialousa high school a quagmire after rain

Tom Cleaver

Delivery driver mugged in Limassol

Iole Damaskinos

Woman arrested for stealing electrical wires

Staff Reporter

Turkish policy to alter demography of Cyprus denounced to UN

Iole Damaskinos

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

New economic relief measures to be announced

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign