October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Delivery driver mugged in Limassol

By Iole Damaskinos0181
delivery driver bicycle
File photo

Police on Thursday are investigating the mugging and injury of a delivery driver in Limassol overnight.

Police reported that the incident occurred shortly after midnight when the 28-year-old delivery driver, a third-country national, was riding his bicycle.

According to the reports he was assaulted by five youths who demanded the man hand over his money, and when he refused, they knocked him off his bicycle and punched him in the face.

They then made off with his pouch which contained €250 and two mobile phones.

The driver filed a report and police have gathered evidence and are seeking to identify and locate the perpetrators.

