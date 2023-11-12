Aston Villa ease to 3-1 home win over Fulham

An own goal by Antonee Robinson and strikes from John McGinn and Ollie Watkins helped Aston Villa to cruise to a 3-1 Premier League win over Fulham on Sunday, matching the club’s 40-year-old record of 13 home league wins in a row.

Villa took the lead in the 27th minute when Youri Tielemans snapped up a ball down the left wing and fired it across the goal, where Fulham defender Robinson turned it into his own net.

Villa captain McGinn netted the second goal three minutes before the break with a low drive before Watkins added a third with a close-range finish in the 64th minute.

Striker Raul Jimenez netted his first league goal since March 2022 to reduce the deficit for Fulham, but they came no closer as Villa held on to remain in fifth place in the table on 25 points, while the Cottagers are 16th on 12 points.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion were held to a 1-1 home draw by Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday after going down to 10 men in the second half when midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud received a red card.

Simon Adingra got Brighton off to a flying start in the sixth minute when the winger cut in from the left flank and dribbled past five defenders while playing a one-two pass with Facundo Buonanotte before he slipped the ball past the keeper.

But the Seagulls suffered a setback when Dahoud was sent off for stamping Ben Osborn’s leg and United took full advantage, equalising five minutes later when Jayden Bogle drilled a cross into the box and Adam Webster turned it into his own net.

Both teams had phases of play where they put pressure on their opponents but they eventually had to settle for a point. Brighton remain in eighth place with 19 points while the Blades are still in the relegation zone, in 19th place on five points.

Meanwhile, West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek powered home a late header to seal a topsy-turvy 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest and end their winless streak in the Premier League on Sunday.

Soucek got on the end of James Ward-Prowse’s corner to seal the points for the Hammers who had gone four games without a victory in the league after a bright start to the campaign.

Forest only had themselves to blame with some slipshod defending, beginning in the third minute when a wayward pass by Nicolas Dominguez allowed Lucas Paqueta to fire home.

The visitors equalised just before the break when Taiwo Awoniyi tapped in a rebound and Forest went ahead when Anthony Elanga finished off a superb move in the 63rd minute.

But straight from the restart Jarrod Bowen was unopposed as he headed West Ham level from another Ward-Prowse delivery and West Ham finished strongly with Soucek securing the points.