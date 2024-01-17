January jams: live music ahead

January is known for bringing the blues, and not the foot-tapping kind. Here to keep islanders entertained and uplifted, however, is a series of live music performances around the island in the coming days and weeks. Local musicians will take over bars and music venues in Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos.
This weekend, Savino Live in Larnaca will host two performances. On Friday evening, local band TafLak will perform their first gig of 2024, taking the stage at 11pm. Another Cypriot band will perform at the venue on Saturday night. The Cashiers will play pop-rock sounds in their unique style.
Nicosia will also have several live music happenings this weekend starting with Greek and Mediterranean sounds at the Bank of Cultural Foundation on Friday. Trio Rondine will present a live performance with guitars, mandolins and accordions, singing songs from the region. The 8pm performance is free to attend and is within the framework of the exhibition Siko Psychi Mou.
Come Saturday and old Nicosia will fill with swinging tunes as the Steppin’ Out Jazz Band performs at Sarah’s Jazz Club. Their set will transport listeners to the decade of the 1940s, performing arrangements of classic jazz songs. On the same evening, the Nicosia International Festival will present musician and orchestrator Avraam Kontos with the Cyprus premiere of his latest album Psychographia. The concert at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre will also include Kontos’ work inspired by Ntinos Kontos’ poems with the lyrics revolving around the occupied villages of the Maronite community in Cyprus.
Next week will have its share of music performances as well. Besides The Ladderman, who will perform at New Division on January 25, a cello and piano recital will take place in Paphos. Technopolis 20 will welcome Gergana Georgieva and Robertas Grod on January 26 to present classic compositions. Back in Nicosia, the renowned Greek singer Giannis Parios will present a special concert around love next Friday and Saturday at the Nicosia Municipal Theatre.
Another big name from the Greek and Cypriot music scene will present a unique concert later this month. On January 28 and 29, Cypriot musician Alkinoos Ioannides will take the stage of Rialto Theatre along with three other local musicians (Marios Takoushis, Lefteris Moumtzis and Yiannis Koutis) to play stringed instruments, percussions and electronics, innovatively revisiting the repertoire and closing off another eventful month.
TafLak
6-piece band performs live. January 19. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open 10pm, music starts at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011, 99-656367
Trio Rondine
Live music by trio ensemble. January 19. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, Nicosia. 8pm. Free. Tel: 22-128175
Alcyonides
Album presentation by Avraam Kontos. Part of the Nicosia International Festival. January 20. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 9pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com
Cashiers
Four-piece band plays pop-rock music live. January 20. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open 10pm, music starts at 11pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011, 99-656367
Steppin’ Out Jazz Band
Live jazz from the 1940s. January 20. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10-12. Tel: 95-147711
Cello and Piano Recital
With Gergana Georgieva and Robertas Grod. January 26. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420
Giannis Parios
Concert by renowned Greek singer. January 26-27. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 9pm. Tickets from €45. www.soldoutticketbox.com
Alkinoos Ioannides
Acclaimed singer performs live along with three Cypriot musicians. January 28-29. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. €25-30. www.rialto.com.cy