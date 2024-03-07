March 7, 2024

EU regulators seek details of escalating Apple, Epic Games spat

By Reuters News Service08
apple epic

Apple (AAPL.O) has been asked to explain why it prevented Fortnite video-game maker Epic Games from launching its own online marketplace on iPhones and iPads in Europe and whether this breaches EU technology rules, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.

“We have requested further explanations on this from Apple under the DMA (Digital Markets Act),” a European Commission spokesperson said in an email.

“We are also evaluating whether Apple’s actions raise doubts on their compliance with the DSA (Digital Services Act) and the P2B (Platform to Business Regulation), given the links between the developer programme membership and the App store as designated VLOP (very large online platform).”

