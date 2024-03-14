March 14, 2024

Ukraine calls Russia’s election on occupied territories null and void

early voting in russia's presidential election in donetsk
An elderly woman casts a ballot at her home as members of an electoral commission visit local residents during early voting, in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine

Ukrainian foreign ministry called voting for Russia’s presidential election that is also being held in Ukraine‘s occupied territories illegal and void and called on its international partners not to recognise the results.

In its statement, the ministry said the electoral campaign on Russia-occupied territories showed Moscow demonstrated “continued flagrant disregard for international law norms and principles”.

