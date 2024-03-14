March 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business News

Larnaca mayor attends event highlighting city’s real estate potential

By Souzana Psara0137
shuna2

Shuna Group, an international investment company, recently hosted a three-day event in Larnaca, showcasing the opportunities for investing in the city’s real estate sector, with this initiative receiving support from Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras.

Dubbed ‘Launching Larnaca Living,’ the conference welcomed over 200 guests, including potential clients and key stakeholders, thereby marking a significant success supported by trusted partnerships and a strong belief in Larnaca.

Situated at the forefront of real estate development in Cyprus’ most up-and-coming coastal destination, Shuna Group is seeking to make the most of Larnaca’s vast potential.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras shuna
Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras

The ‘Launching Larnaca Living’ event served as a dynamic platform, offering an immersive experience into the new era of living in Cyprus.

At the event, Shuna Group presented some of their highly anticipated projects for the first time during the three-day programme.

Aside from Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras, Shuna Group founder and real estate investment specialist Ori Huna also spoke at the event.

Vyras, honouring the event with an opening speech, expressed his gratitude towards the investors and enhanced trust in the destination by presenting the city’s infrastructural evolution.

Highlighting recent developments and the vision for the future, including projects like the Land of Tomorrow and the new Marina, he highlighted the transformative impact of these initiatives on Larnaca.

shuna3

“We extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the esteemed foreign investors, specifically to Ori Huna and Shuna Group partners, whose unwavering commitment and visionary initiatives significantly contribute to the prosperity of Larnaca,” said Vyras.

A highlight of the event was a compelling panel discussion, moderated by Eleftheria Voskaridou, Founder and Managing Director at Blackbook Agency.

The discussion focused on the reasons investors should consider the future of real estate in Larnaca, a burgeoning destination with a promising opportunity.

This included considerations such as its strategic location, growing market, stable economy, tourism appeal, government initiatives, and quality of life.

Panellists included notable figures such as Mayor Vyras, Ori Huna, Michael Netanel, CMO at Netanel Group, Alon Luxenburg, Founder of Arad Luxenburg Investments Ltd, and Themis Constanti of Interlink Investments.

“Larnaca holds a special place in my heart, and I strongly believe in the unbridled real estate potential of this stunning coastal haven,” Huna concluded.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Bank of Cyprus acquires €58.4 million loan portfolio

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos hotels pessimistic ahead of three-day weekend

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Keve reiterates support for intercommunal trade in meeting with UN envoy

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Reuters News Service

Cyprus government takes aim at influencer marketing

Souzana Psara

Cyprus Shipping Chamber delves into emissions trading system

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign