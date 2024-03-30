March 30, 2024

Cyprus

Fire raging in Limassol

By Andria Kades01
Fire services on Saturday were battling a fire in Limassol near the Ayios Therapon village.

Due to the rugged terrain, more help was being sought from the forestry department, fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said on X.

By 4pm, there were three fire trucks from Pachna village, Kivides and Monovolikos at the scene.

Another fire truck was being requested from Kivides and one from the forestry department, bringing the total to five.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

