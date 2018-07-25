UN Security Council still undecided over Unficyp mandate  

The UN Security Council had not reached a conclusion on the final draft of the Unficyp’s mandate by Wednesday evening, potentially delaying the vote.

Security Council members had not reached a final decision over the final draft to extend the UN peacekeeping force’s mandate which was set to go to vote.

According to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), it is looking increasingly unlikely the vote would get underway on Thursday morning as was initially planned.

During discussions on Monday and Tuesday, some amendments had been filed in line with the direction of US authorities. However members of the Security Council have yet to receive the green light for what is termed the tacit acceptance procedure whereby a resolution is accepted within an agreed time if no member objects.

CNA reported that Britain’s stance remains uncertain. They could either continue discussions meaning the vote may be moved to Friday or Monday, or put it to a 24 hour tacit acceptance procedure, expecting that no other member state will break it.