May 8, 2024

This weekend packed with activities and entertainment

By Eleni Philippou00
With so many events happening this weekend, it feels like the start of a new season. The arrival of the first annual festivals will bring about a change to the cultural calendar and expand the choices of what to see, do and taste on the weekends. Apart from festivals, this agenda for Friday, Saturday and Sunday also includes a street food event, pop-up markets, an exhibition of rare succulents and even an event that features snails. Here’s what’s on this weekend around the island!

Nicosia

The capital city has plenty to see and do this weekend starting with another Fork Food market on Friday night. Held at the Nicosia Municipal Gardens once again, this street food market will welcome three new vendors – Rha Tha Thai with a Thai menu and handcrafted spring rolls, Gaia’s Table with spicy oyster mushroom buns and Impasto with schiacciata sandwiches. On the decks, DJ Vanesha will be playing groovy funky as the crowds gather from 6pm.

New Division will host the Sustainable Bazaar this Saturday from 10am to 6pm featuring vintage, reworked second-hand clothes, accessories from recyclable materials, vintage home decor and creations by Cypriot designers.

Acropolis Park will host two exciting events this Sunday. City Markets will feature dozens of stalls with handmade creations, music, bouncy castles and games for children which will be on from 10am to 7pm. Part of the proceeds raised throughout the day will be donated to the AntiCancer Society. Meanwhile, the Caves Exhibition Hall of the park will host the 15th Annual Exhibition of Cacti and Succulents showcasing rare cacti and other succulent flowers and a new edition of The Smart Garden leaflet.

The Snail Festival on Sunday will feature all sorts of products and recipes with snails. Tasting dishes, participatory workshops, music performances and more will take place from 2pm to 9pm.

Fork Food Market

Street food market. May 10. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 6pm. www.forkfoodmarket.com. Tel: 99-557777, 96-395261

Sustainable Bazaar

Second-hand market. May 11. New Division, Nicosia. 10am-6pm. Facebook event: Sustainable Bazaar

15th Annual Exhibition of Cacti and other Succulents

Exhibition with cacti and succulent plants. May 12. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 10am-7pm. €1. Tel: 96 570050. [email protected]

City Markets

Market with art stalls, music and games. May 12. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 10am-7pm. Tel: 96-259855

Snail Festival

Food, workshops, music and more. May 12. Archiepiskopou Makariou III Avenue, 12. ​Tersefanou, Nicosia. 2pm-9pm

Larnaca

In Larnaca, the six-week residency programme Needle concludes its activities this weekend and celebrates the occasion with an event on May 11. Back-to-back performances, installations, live music and DJ sets will take over Zouhouri Square as Needle 2024 Festival takes place from 3pm until late.

Finikoudes Avenue will fill with antique cars on Sunday as the 5th Classic Car Festival takes place. From 9am to 6pm, classic car enthusiasts will be able to admire hundreds of vintage vehicles – last year the event gathered over 400 cars and 100 motorcycles. The festival also has a charitable cause as all of the money raised from sponsors will be donated to the St George – Chistakis Hassapis Foundation and the I Have a Dream organisation.

Needle 2024 Festival

Live music, DJ sets and installations. May 11. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 3pm until late

Classic Car Festival

5th edition. May 12. Finikoudes, Larnaca. 9am-6pm. Free entrance

Limassol

Limassol will also host several outdoor activities and festivals this weekend. At Molos Park, Let’s Make Cyprus Green will present the Love the Earth Festival on Sunday with workshops, games, info stands, upcycling workshops and more from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Over in Akrotiri, TerraCypria and BirdLife Cyprus will invite the public to explore the environmental and cultural importance of the Akrotiri Peninsula with the Akrotiri Spring Festival. Also held on Sunday (8.45am-5.30pm), the festival will gather old and young who will be able to participate in educational games, crafty workshops, birdwatching sessions and guided hikes to discover the region.

Love the Earth Festival

One-day festival by Let’s Make Cyprus Green. May 12. Molos Park, Limassol. 10.30am-4.30pm. Free entrance

Akrotiri Spring Festival

2nd edition of outdoor interactive festival. May 12. Akrotiri Peninsula, Limassol. 8.45am-5.30pm. www.visitakrotiri.cy/el/plan-your-visit/festivals/

Paphos

Last, but not least, are two events in Paphos. On Saturday night, the Stage One Theatre Group will present the final performance of its show Three Positions. Written and directed by Doug Craig, the show is a comedy performance for adults that consists of three short one-act plays that span a retirement home, a school staff room and a massage parlour waiting room. The performance will welcome English-speaking audiences at 7.30pm when the curtain is lifted.

In Tala, the ongoing exhibition This is Me continues to run at Makers Space featuring 16 established and emerging ceramic artists from around Cyprus. The exhibition is open Monday through Saturday and runs until early June.

Three Positions

Three short one-act plays by Stage One Theatre Group. May 11. The Emba Theatre, Paphos. 7.30pm. €15. In English. Tel: 99-967737

This is Me

Exhibition with ceramic artists from Cyprus. Until June 2. Makers Space, Tala, Paphos. Monday-Saturday: 10am-4pm. Tel: 96-894368

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

