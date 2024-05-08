May 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
A musical promenade awaits in Vavla this May

By Eleni Philippou00
If you have ever wanted to roam the village streets and be serenaded by local musicians at every corner, this upcoming May event is for you. The village of Vavla, in the mountains of the Larnaca district hosts the second edition of the Musical Promenade event on May 25.

Following the success of last year’s inaugural event, the Vavla community has decided to make the event an annual festival and fill the streets and alleys of the village with artists and music lovers. Mark your calendars, culture lovers, music fans and village enthusiasts. On May 25, Vavla’s streets will be bursting with music from 5pm until midnight.

This year, the event will host performances by Island Seeds, Giannis Koutis & Marios Menelaou, Zeyn Mroueh, neo soul band Nabuma, Yiorgos Vlamis, Milasa and classical duo Plektó. So visitors can find the music easily, the community will hand out a brochure to visitors upon arrival with a map that shows the locations of the performances along with descriptions of each act. The promenades will converge at the village amphitheatre, where the band Matzounia (trio) will invite the audience to dance to the rhythms of northern Greece.

The event will not be just about music though as an exhibition by Cypriot painter Pascalis Anastasi will also be in the former village school.

There will also be a variety of local products and food and drink for sale, and the bar will be run by Prozak. To wrap up the day of fun, the evening will culminate in the centre of the village, with music from DJ Ariadne to bring villagers and visitors together for one last hoorah.

 

Musical Promenade in Vavla

Live music acts, a DJ, painting exhibition, local produce and more. May 25. Around Vavla village, Larnaca district. 5pm-12am. Free. Tel: 99-676397, 99-941100

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

