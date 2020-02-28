February 28, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two years jail for drug dealer

By Gina Agapiou00

Larnaca district court on Friday sentenced a 39-year-old man to two years in jail for illegal drug possession and intent to sell.

The man was arrested on August 22 last year after the drug squad found 12 pieces of aluminium foil with traces of heroin, a grinder with around two grammes of cannabis and a joint in his car during a traffic check.

Further investigations in the suspect’s home revealed 21 grammes of cannabis resin, eight grammes of dry cannabis, 45 ecstasy pills and a precision scale.



