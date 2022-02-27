Coronavirus: 2 deaths, 1,387 people test positive on Sunday

February 27, 2022

The health ministry announced that two people had died of Covid-19 and that 1,387 had tested positive from 93,207 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 1.49 per cent.

The deaths concerned a 91-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman. The total number of deaths stands at 854 since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 148 people in hospitals of whom 36 are in serious condition. Of these, 13 are intubated and 22 are in the high dependency unit.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 61.49 per cent. There are also 24 post-Covid patients intubated in ICUs.

Of the 93,207 new infections announced on Sunday, 165 were from 8,075 PCR tests, 1,222 from 85,132 rapid tests. Through contact tracing, there were 66 infections found from 1,003 rapid tests.

Through private initiative, there were 71 positive cases out of 995 PCR tests and 505 infections out of 35,288 rapid tests carried out.

As part of the health ministry programs, 717 positive cases came from 49,844 rapid tests carried out and 651 cases from 46,811 tests carried out at rapid test sites.

