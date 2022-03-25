March 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested over drugs, illegal property possession

By Gina Agapiou00
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Paphos after officers found crystal meth and cannabis in his apartment, police said Friday.

The search, which was carried out on Thursday following a tip-off to the force, took place in the presence of the suspect, as well as the second resident of the apartment, a 24-year-old woman.

Police arrested the man after they found 12 plastic bags containing a total of about 29.5 grammes cannabis, a grinder and a scale.

They also found 18 plastic straws believed to contain some 15.8 grammes of crystal meth, 21 wristwatches of various brands, jewellery, including a gold-plated ring, as well as €565 in cash.

Then, the suspect was arrested again for illegal possession of property.

Police said they did not find anything incriminating against the woman.

 

