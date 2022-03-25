March 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 180 firecrackers seized from students

By Gina Agapiou022
File photo

Nicosia police said on Friday they were investigating after they found over 180 firecrackers in the possession of students.

Following a tip-off, officers located and seized a total of 187 firecrackers on three separate occasions from students.

The small explosive devices were found on school premises but also during a search in the houses of the teenagers in the last 48 hours, police said.

The bust came as police launched an information campaign in schools to prevent possession and use of firecrackers in Paphos in light of the Easter holidays.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: 15 individuals, 3 businesses fined for breaking rules

Staff Reporter

Morphou roads open only to four-wheel drives due to snowfall

Staff Reporter

Cyprus must find place in renewed peace architecture

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Man arrested over drugs, illegal property possession

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Signs that things are looking up a bit for tourism

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign